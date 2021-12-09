Labor advocates worry that creating an intermediate category would make it easier for companies that currently classify workers as full employees to shove their staff into that bucket instead. Following the passage of Prop 22, the grocery giant Albertsons Cos. announced it would replace drivers, who were classified as employees, with gig workers, reinforcing unions’ fears that the contract model will spread. A proposed compromise in Connecticut to create a system of gig worker “sectoral bargaining” over recommended industrywide rules, without making the workers employees, took fire from some companies and labor groups. It was opposed by Uber in part because it didn’t specifically designate the workers as contractors, and then was shelved after the AFL-CIO weighed in privately with concerns about how it could affect the group’s nationwide advocacy. A similar proposal in New York fizzled in June after some labor advocates objected to draft language restricting strikes and pre-empting existing protections, but its sponsor said she planned to work with the critics and develop a new version.