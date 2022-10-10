Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The UK government bond market has been in disarray since the cataclysm two weeks ago. The terrible reception to Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng’s radical new economic plans sent yields soaring, triggering sudden margin calls for liability-driven pension fund investors. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That prompted the Bank of England’s successful emergency intervention. But its £65 billion ($73 billion) bond-buying pot — the Financial Stability Intervention — expires Oct. 14, leaving gilt traders to worry if the market can withstand the support’s removal. Early Monday morning, the BOE announced that it would step up the size of the daily operations until the end of this week and also provide a month-long collateral repurchase facility, with wider eligibility including corporate bonds.

The backdrop involves rising US Treasury yields as the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates. Gilt yields had been rising sharply since mid-August, in line with all global bond markets. That pressure hasn’t abated — in fact it’s probably increased — with a big BOE rate hike expected on Nov. 3.

Then there’s the steady unwinding of leverage of gilt holdings in the pension system. That will lead to more, not less, need for super-safe boring long-maturity assets. It’s going to take some time to steady the ship.

But it’s not all bad news as upcoming issuance of gilts is already skewed toward short-to-medium maturities. The UK Treasury’s Debt Management Office was aware demand for long gilts was limited before this crisis blew up. Long-maturity and inflation-linked bonds are very much the domain of domestic investors, compared to short-to-medium gilts, which are more of an international bond market. The system is back working, but there’s just a lot to chew through.

Longer-maturity gilt yields are still flying around with record daily moves. The trading range of the spread between 10- and 30-year gilts in the past two weeks has been wider than the preceding five years. The bond market is functioning, but it is far from operating normally. Bid to offer spreads are much wider than usual, and volumes are much higher, which the main market-makers are no doubt enjoying.

The BOE’s role is to neither cap yields, reduce volatility nor prevent losses. The central bank stepped in to prevent a sudden lack of liquidity from becoming a systemic risk resulting in market failure. That was as much to ensure orderly process of margin calls from the liability-driven pension investors suddenly required to stump up high-quality collateral (gilts), as it was for the bank counterparties on the other side of interest-rate swap derivative trades. A point that financial commentator Frances Coppola makes clearly here. Institutional sellers of long-end gilts should be able to find a price; whether they like it or not isn’t the concern of the BOE.

The BOE’s deputy governor responsible for financial stability, Jon Cunliffe, laid out in a letter to the UK House of Commons Treasury Select Committee, a comprehensive explanation of the BOE’s actions. The speed and scale of the gilt selloff “implied additional long-term gilt sales of at least £50 billion in a short space of time, as compared to recent average market trading volumes of just £12 billion per day in these maturity sectors”. But the crisis has been averted, the BOE only had to buy less than £5 billion of the facility (which can be extended to £100 billion if needed). This can be held in reserve if necessary, and its costs are fully underwritten by the UK Treasury.

Actuarial consultant Barnett Waddingham has issued an update on the LDI market outlining how the three largest investment management providers, Blackrock Inc., Legal & General Group Plc and Insight Investment Management Global Ltd. are all permanently reducing their leverage. This will set the precedent for the rest of the industry, with the net effect that more long-maturity gilts will be needed. The happy part is that with long yields no longer microscopic, investment returns will be greater. That over time reduces the actuarial requirement for such safe assets to match future pension payment liabilities. There is a silver lining.

However, there is still widespread concern, as yields are rising again, over such sustained volatility. But it’s not all about the chancellor’s misguided fiscal strategy. Some of this gilt selloff stems from the BOE decision, at its last meeting on Sept. 22, the day preceding the chancellor’s fiscal event, to push ahead with unloading its quantitative-easing holdings back into the market, a process known as active quantitative tightening. This start of this program has been pushed back to Oct. 31.

Unfortunately, this clashes directly with a sizable sale the same week of 2038 gilts. This is either ill-advised, or deliberately placed, to pressure the chancellor to accelerate the release of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s review of the government’s financial state before his Nov. 23 budget. The gilt market will not calm down properly until it has seen the OBR’s markings of the government’s fiscal homework.

Throughout the entire QE era, and now in the unwind period, the BOE and the DMO have worked carefully not to clash. As both are now sellers, this is even more important. So while the BOE can end the buyback confidently on Oct. 14, its work is not done. There needs to be an honest assessment of whether markets are functioning normally to allow for active QT sales.

