This week we got a glimpse of what was once commonplace: a developed-market world where investors could actually earn money from bonds, even on an inflation-adjusted basis. But it will come as a bigger shock as the realization sinks in. The safety net is gone. Central bankers seem more scared of runaway inflation than a market downturn. This is a new era, one in which the market values of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. can swing by about $200 billion in one day.