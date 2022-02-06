The market response has been swift, but not catastrophic. The global pool of negative yielding debt plunged by 20% in one day, to the lowest amount since October 2018. Yields on Italian government bonds surged to the highest since May 2020 and German 5-year notes turned positive for the first time since 2018.
Over in the U.S., the move was more muted at first, but after a surprisingly strong January jobs report on Friday, 10-year Treasury yields surged to the highest since January 2020 and traders started pricing in a greater likelihood of six rate hikes by yearend. Investors finally started earning a positive real return on 30-year U.S. bonds for the first time since June.
Even with all of these superlatives, markets haven’t really begun to comprehend what the synced up tightening of developed-market central banks will ultimately will mean. It’s one thing for the Fed to return to a more normal rate. It’s another for the ECB to end its negative-rate policy — as soon as later this year — for the first time since 2016. Add these two together, along with a highly uncertain economic trajectory and the biggest inflationary impulse in decades, and we’re in profoundly unknown territory.
This dynamic is bound to create some big ripples. Investors have spent years losing money by owning developed-market bonds that pay nothing. What do they do when they start actually making a real return? How do they value riskier bonds that were priced as though yields would remain at record lows forever?
For years, strategists argued that U.S. bonds would remain bid by the rest of the world, since yields elsewhere were so low. What happens when that starts to change, and the weight of negative-yielding securities is lifted?
Credit markets have remained relatively calm throughout much of this year’s equity turmoil, but started to show some cracks this week. Debt funds had their largest weekly outflow since March 2021, with $11.6 billion exiting bond funds in the week to Feb. 2, with high yield and investment grade debt seeing their ninth-largest weekly outflows since 2003, Bank of America Corp. and EPFR Global data show.
“We’re going to exit this era of persistently negative real interest rates,” predicted Jeffrey Rosenberg, a BlackRock Inc. portfolio manager, on Bloomberg Surveillance Friday.
This week we got a glimpse of what was once commonplace: a developed-market world where investors could actually earn money from bonds, even on an inflation-adjusted basis. But it will come as a bigger shock as the realization sinks in. The safety net is gone. Central bankers seem more scared of runaway inflation than a market downturn. This is a new era, one in which the market values of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. can swing by about $200 billion in one day.
Perhaps the sanguine growth backdrop will allow markets to bend and not break. However it shouldn’t come as a surprise if there are even uglier days in the next couple of weeks as investors reassess what a world of real yields means. It requires a revaluation of almost every asset against a backdrop of uncertain economic momentum.
