In the clearest sign yet that a contingent of the Republican Party plans to make its attack on “woke” corporations a core tenet of its platform, look no further than its latest target: asset managers. It’s one thing to get your conservative base riled up about Walt Disney Co. — a favorite punching bag of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — and what’s deemed the desecration of the once-beloved and wholesome brand behind Mickey Mouse. But whipping voters into a frenzy over, say, index funds takes another level of commitment, especially when the companies behind them lack the same name recognition among much of mainstream America.

DeSantis has put money behind his bet that the strategy will work. His administration is pulling $2 billion from BlackRock Inc. as he decries the world’s largest asset manager’s commitment to environmental, social and governance, or ESG, investing. In a statement announcing the decision earlier this month, Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis said that funding “BlackRock’s social-engineering project isn’t something Florida ever signed up for.” He’s planning to remove billions more of state funds from the manager and has promised sweeping ESG legislation.

Meanwhile, over at the federal level, Senate Republicans on the Banking Committee issued a report last week highlighting the growing power of BlackRock, State Street Corp., and Vanguard Group Inc., which manage a combined $20 trillion in assets. The document is getting far less attention than the DeSantis show in Florida, which is designed to evoke maximum outrage among his base as he eyes a Presidential run. But the actions we’re seeing among the Senate Republicans and the implications for a Republican-controlled House are potentially riskier and more damaging to the so-called Big Three asset managers.

The Senate report says the Big Three wield tremendous influence over their portfolio companies by voting shares they’ve purchased with other people’s money. The report also criticizes the Big Three for presenting themselves as passive investors, when, in fact, they are actively -- and secretly -- promoting “liberal social goals.”It’s this last part — the “liberal social” bit — that clearly is the main issue for Republicans on the Banking Committee. With an undertone of outrage, they outline the kinds of activities the Big Three have bullied their portfolio companies into: cutting greenhouse gas emissions, increasing board diversity, producing racial equity audits, and gender and race-based pay data. In short, Republicans are setting themselves up as the thought police for the asset management business.

How you feel about this critique will largely depend on which side of the aisle you sit on as it’s blatantly a political one — hence why DeSantis has adopted this tactic in his campaign against BlackRock. But concern that asset managers are becoming far too powerful has been raised by less politically minded critics. Academics have deemed the growing might of BlackRock and its brethren “asset manager capitalism,” while Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Charlie Munger has questioned the power these “new emperors” wield. As the Republican Banking Committee report notes, in total, the Big Three cast about a quarter of all votes at shareholder meetings of most S&P 500 companies.

Muddling together concerns over ESG investing with the growing influence of asset managers is a strategic approach on the part of Republicans. By conflating the two issues, they are attempting to give real credence to their war on ESG investing. Clearly the party is at odds with what they view as the Big Three’s progressive social agenda. But they try to make the case that their real concern is that ESG distracts from what should be an asset manager’s sole goal: maximizing shareholder returns.

This is where the argument falls apart. As Bloomberg Opinion columnist Matthew Winkler has pointed out, historically ESG produces higher returns than both traditional energy and stock market benchmarks. Since its inception in 2014, the Bloomberg ESG Large Cap Index has returned 148%, outperforming the Russell 3000 Index’s 134% and the S&P 500 Energy Index’s 37%. The last 12 months have been the anomaly: the Bloomberg ESG Large Cap Index fell, while the S&P 500 Energy Index increased 63%. This latter stat, however, is the one Republicans will surely point to as evidence of ESG’s shortcomings.

The Republican Banking Committee report should be read as more than a warning shot to the Big Three; it’s a look inside the Republicans’ playbook for how they plan to punish “woke” companies that they feel are at odds with the values of their base. Andy Barr, one of the top Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee, has promised greater scrutiny of asset managers and regulators come next year.

We got a taste of that on Thursday in Texas, where executives from BlackRock and State Street were grilled about their ESG investing. It was telling that Vanguard was excused from the hearings after lawmakers said they were “encouraged” by the company’s withdrawal last week from the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a major climate-finance alliance. (Disclosure: The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative is a sub-unit of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, which is co-chaired by Bloomberg LP founder Michael Bloomberg.) Unsurprisingly, BlackRock and State Street’s defense that their focus is on ensuring portfolio companies understand and are mitigating the risks inherent in the energy sector cut little ice with Texas lawmakers.With Democrats retaining control of the Senate, it’s unlikely Republicans will be able to push through any substantive anti-ESG legislation on a federal level. But expect more investigations and hearings, more calls for regulation — generally more showmanship and attempts to make it harder for asset managers to operate. The party of Big Business, indeed.

