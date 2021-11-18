This elevated quit rate has been given a name, the Great Resignation, and those who advise businesses have been offering bucketloads of advice on what to do about it. If my inbox is any indication, most of this advice is focused on how to retain knowledge workers or professionals or white-collar workers or whatever it is you want to call them/us. “Unresponsive managers and a failure to develop relationships with remote workers are primarily behind the exodus,” declares one consulting firm. Another’s survey reveals that 52% of knowledge workers “are likely to quit their job if company values do not align with their own.” More than half of technology workers say they suffer from job burnout, “and those who suffer from burnout are twice more likely to quit their job than those who don’t,” finds yet another survey. And so on and on.