On Monday, Sony Group Corp. said it has reached an agreement to acquire private game developer Bungie Inc., creator of two of the industry’s most successful game franchises, Halo and Destiny, for $3.6 billion. The deal comes just weeks after two other large gaming deals were announced: Microsoft Corp.’s planned purchase of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion and Take Two Interactive Corp.’s deal for mobile games maker Zynga Inc. for $11 billion in cash and stock. And all of this has followed Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of video game publisher ZeniMax Media last year.