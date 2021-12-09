Shares of Nam Tai have fallen more than a third since IsZo succeeded in ousting directors linked to largest shareholder Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., one of two Chinese property companies declared in default Thursday, at a special meeting Nov. 30. The shares stood 70% below their June high as of the close of trading Wednesday.
IsZo kicked off its campaign in July last year, listing a string of complaints about how Shenzhen-based Nam Tai was being run under the stewardship of Kaisa, which became the biggest shareholder in 2017. The hedge fund’s grievances included an increase in related-party transactions, poor share-price performance, and a (failed) attempt to put the 25-year-old nephew of Kaisa’s chairman, who had no property experience and had previously worked as a jeweler, on the board. For its part, the Nam Tai board said the hedge fund had a “significant misunderstanding” of the company’s strategy and project value.
Before a shareholders’ meeting could be convened to consider the merits of the IsZo proposal, Nam Tai executed a transaction that dramatically strengthened Kaisa’s hand. The technology park developer sold $170 million of stock, mostly to its controlling shareholder, raising Kaisa’s stake to 43.9% from 23.9%.
It was a gambit that invited challenge. IsZo sued in the British Virgin Islands, where the company is incorporated. A judge was unimpressed with Nam Tai’s claim that it was experiencing a liquidity crisis and needed capital urgently, ruled that the transaction was for the improper purpose of giving Kaisa de facto control, and voided the placement. After appeals, the shareholders’ meeting finally went ahead last week. All IsZo’s slate of six candidates were elected, with support from more than 94% of holders unaffiliated with Kaisa.
The saga is a lesson in how time and chance happen to all investors. When IsZo started buying into Nam Tai in 2017, it was acquiring what the fund saw as an undervalued jewel in a red-hot real estate market. (Nam Tai started as an electronics manufacturer, building factories in Shenzhen decades ago when the zone adjoining Hong Kong was still a backwater. Its cheaply acquired real estate holdings became a far more lucrative business line as its electronics operations withered and Shenzhen flowered into China’s technology hub.)
The ground has shifted under IsZo’s feet. Four years on, China’s property industry is teetering after the government started a campaign to reduce developer leverage and tame housing prices. At the same time, the environment has become less welcoming for foreign investors, with rising political tensions causing Chinese companies to decamp from U.S. exchanges. Meanwhile, Kaisa — having rebounded from a 2015 bond default and share suspension — is again in distress and sending tremors through the offshore dollar fixed-income market.
Arguably, IsZo succeeded too well. While giving partial backing to the hedge fund’s campaign, proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co. recommended that Nam Tai retain some Kaisa-linked directors. Shorn of representation, its stake has been rendered a passive investment, reducing the incentive to hang on. Has that been a factor in the post-meeting slump in Nam Tai shares? Kaisa certainly needs money.
For Kaisa investors, the tussle for a company with a market value of less than $500 million is a sideshow beside the default drama that is shaking credit markets. Still, bondholders in negotiations with Kaisa and seeking an insight into how the company does business could do worse than check out the Eastern Caribbean Court judgment. (Kaisa didn’t respond to a request for comment.)
IsZo, meanwhile, can now focus on executing the business strategy that it hopes will unlock the $40-per-share intrinsic value it has estimated for Nam Tai. It’s been a wild ride already. The shares rose almost fivefold between the start of IsZo’s campaign and June, when they reached $36.90. As of Wednesday’s close, they stood at $11.03. The road back may take a while. Be careful what you wish for, as the saying goes: You may just get it.
