With inflation soaring and official UK interest rates and government borrowing costs set to head even higher in the coming months, the hunt for savings in tight public budgets is on. So, a proposal that the British government could save nearly 60 billion pounds ($74 billion) over three years by not giving free handouts to banks sounds like a slam dunk.

The idea put forward by the New Economics Foundation think tank is deceptively simple. Rising official rates mean the Bank of England will start paying more interest on the billions of extra bank reserves created to buy government bonds in its quantitative-easing programs. The NEF and others question why taxpayers’ money should be spent on giving banks a nice return on spare cash that looks like it’s just sat around doing nothing. After all, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is scrabbling for funds to help people cope with a growing cost-of-living crisis.

Unfortunately, it isn’t so simple as bonus-hungry bankers being handed profits for no reason. The proposal is based on making fiscal savings by tinkering with how the central bank steers Britain’s borrowing costs. But there is no obvious monetary-policy benefit from such changes, while there is risk of disrupting how official interest rates influence the economy. There are also big misconceptions behind what the payments to banks represent. And it’s not just a UK story: It illustrates how political and financial complexities are coming to every central bank as they unwind years of quantitative easing.

The Office for Budget Responsibility, a public-spending watchdog, the NEF and others say that QE has been profitable in the past, but will start making losses due to higher payouts on reserves once the BOE rate gets to about 2%. But the story is really about how and when Britain pays for its public debt.

First a quick refresh on QE: The BOE created hundreds of billions of pounds of reserves, money only available to banks, to buy bonds from the market — either from banks themselves or other investors via their bank accounts. Like the Federal Reserve and many other central banks, the BOE pays interest on the excess reserves deposited with it by commercial banks at the interest rate it sets for the UK economy as a whole.

For years, this rate was much lower than the coupon payments the BOE received on the government bonds it owns, which currently total about 850 billion pounds. This meant huge positive cashflows accumulated in the QE program, 120 billion pounds of which have been handed back to the government. While this might look like profit if the BOE were a fund manager, it is actually just savings on the cost of servicing Britain’s outstanding debt. The government and its central bank are just different arms of the state; these savings have allowed government spending to be higher or taxes and borrowing to be lower than if the government bonds had remained in private hands.

Government bond coupons don’t change until the debt is refinanced, but interest on reserves rises with the rate set by the BOE. When that hits 2%, payments on those reserves will exceed the total coupons received on the BOE’s bondholdings. The government will have to start paying out some of the 120 billion pounds of savings made to date, but it might never pay out all of them. A recent BOE analysis estimated that QE could result in public savings of about 40 billion pounds by the time it is fully wound down in about 2070.

The NEF and others argue that the BOE could stop paying interest on reserves, or at least on a large portion of them by introducing tiered rates. Tiering was introduced in Europe to protect banks from some of the pain of negative rates. If you can help banks in that way, why not limit their profits in the UK’s situation? That may seem tempting, but there is never a free lunch. Money markets and the transmission of central-bank interest rates are a complex system that can react unpredictably to tinkering, even when changes have been well-telegraphed.

While the interest cost on reserves is set to rise quickly, if the BOE gets a handle on inflation it could come back down quickly too. The UK will still have to refinance government bonds at elevated yields, paying higher coupons than exist today. Those interest costs will linger for years. The difference is really about the timing and persistence of UK public debt costs. One way or another, interest on reserves won’t remain higher than government bond coupons forever.

Moreover, central banks started paying interest on reserves for a reason. QE has left banks drowning in excess cash and if they earn nothing on it, they will compete to lend it to other banks, or to swap it for safe, short-term government bills or commercial paper. Doing that would drive down short-term market interest rates below the level set by the central bank, undercutting monetary policy. Policy makers could find other ways of mopping up this excess liquidity, but there will be some kind of cost somewhere.

The BOE could tell banks that they must hold a very large portion of reserves as deposits at the central bank while paying no interest on them. But because these reserves are in effect the current method of funding a large chunk of UK debt — the bonds held in QE equate to nearly 40% of public borrowing — not paying interest on them is akin to the state borrowing for free, a form of monetary financing that is typically frowned up, not least because it risks stoking inflation.

If QE didn’t exist, all UK government bonds would be in the hands of banks (and insurers, pension funds, foreign investors and other central banks) and Britain would likely have been paying a lot more for its debt already. The government does need to find ways to support public spending and combat the cost-of-living crisis. It would be good to think that it had put the 120 billion-pound savings enjoyed so far to good use.

The language of the NEF and others pushes the idea that banks are going to get a big boost to profits from taxpayers for doing nothing. What’s really going on is some juggling in how and when Britain pays for its public debt — alongside the steady operation of trying to ensure the economy follows the BOE’s interest rates. Ostensibly easy savings from tinkering with the system could turn out to be more trouble than they are worth.

