A hypothetical example provided by University of Chicago law professor Daniel Hemel and tax attorney Steve Rosenthal is helpful in showing how cash balance plans can turbocharge retirement savings. An employee who maximized contributions to a 401(k) and a cash balance plan during the course of her career, and invested those savings, would wind up with an IRA worth $13.4 million. Without the cash balance contributions, the same person’s IRA would have totaled $7.5 million.