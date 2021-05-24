In the early 1900s, it was common practice for residents of White neighborhoods to forge so-called restrictive covenants, preventing home sales to Black families. These were judged unenforceable in 1948, but the segregation they fostered lingers. The typical White city dweller lives in a neighborhood that is 71% White; for a Black resident, the figure is 31%. Segregation feeds the wealth gap in a host of ways. Black people are four times more likely than Whites to live in areas of concentrated poverty; Black children attend high-poverty schools at six times the rate of White children, reducing their chances of graduating high school and attending college, important ways of improving earnings potential. This is one reason an average Black man in the U.S. earns $900,000 less over a lifetime than a White one, making it harder to accrue savings and pass wealth on. Just 8% of Black Americans had received an inheritance in 2016, according to a government survey, compared with 26% of Whites. And the average inheritance for a Black person was 35% the value of that for Whites.