That’s exactly what BLS should do, but given how much retailing was changing even before the pandemic and how much it has changed since, it does make you wonder whether seasonal adjustments based on the past 10 years of data (with the past three getting the most weight) are getting the dynamics right this year. Maybe the annual retail holiday hiring binge is on the way out, and with it, the need to make such big seasonal adjustments. Which in turn could mean that November’s seasonally adjusted employment increase of 210,000 for total nonfarm employment was an understatement, and that actual gains were closer to the unadjusted additionof 778,000 jobs.