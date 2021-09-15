And yet, Budapest and Warsaw also need the EU’s money and trade. Following the U.K.’s example and exiting isn’t really an option, especially since Hungarians and Poles still overwhelmingly want to stay in the bloc. Many are also growing tired of their governments being pariahs. Those Hungarian and Polish voters may therefore be the EU’s last best hope. For Hungary is still a democracy in one sense: It will hold elections next spring, and Hungarians could send Orban packing.