The group of holdout Republicans who delayed Kevin McCarthy’s election as speaker of the House has attracted a lot of public ridicule — and not just from the moderates and liberals already accustomed to dismissing the likes of Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz as crazy extremists. During the four days last week when the House was voting for speaker, many McCarthy-supporting conservatives denounced them as well, calling their demands “completely absurd” and comparing them to terrorists.

But all the personal fury directed at these troublemakers shouldn’t obscure the validity of one argument justifying their rebellion: The Republican Party has largely failed to realize its ostensible purpose of making government smaller.

Granted, many (if not most) of the holdouts were attracted by the opportunities for media grandstanding and the pursuit of personal power. Yet it is also true that when the GOP captures control of Congress, federal spending continues to rise and federal responsibilities continue to grow. This enduring gap between rhetoric and record gives Republicans with the inclination to start a battle within the party a powerful rationale for doing so.

There is a simple reason why there aren’t large-scale spending reductions or the permanent closure of multiple federal departments and agencies when Republicans take power: The votes to do it are never there. The public’s fondness for small government in the abstract seldom translates into support for eliminating specific benefits or programs.

Incumbents in competitive seats are understandably reluctant to cut popular services. Moreover, the fact that appropriations legislation is subject to the Senate filibuster ensures that yearly spending bills are always the product of bipartisan compromise in at least one chamber of Congress.

But for some Republican politicians, it’s politically convenient to describe the perennial frustration of their budget-cutting goals as a case of formerly principled conservatives being corrupted by the swamp creatures of the Washington establishment. And the Republican leaders who seek to protect the electorally vulnerable members whose victories give the party its majority — and who hold the responsibility of conducting the negotiations with the Senate and White House that keep the government functioning — become easy targets for attack on these grounds.

The tension between satisfying the policy demands of conservative purists and protecting the party’s swing-seat members ultimately doomed the speakership of John Boehner in the early 2010s. The more that fellow Republicans demonstrated their ideological bona fides by opposing appropriations bills, the more dependent Boehner became on granting concessions to minority Democrats in exchange for votes to keep the government from shutting down — which in turn brought him new rounds of internal criticism. As a result, a speaker who had originally come to Congress as an outspoken budget hawk pressuring his senior colleagues to cut spending left the institution 25 years later under similar attack from a new generation of rebellious backbenchers.

McCarthy will almost certainly face the same dilemma. His strategy of winning over support from a bloc of remaining holdouts reportedly includes a commitment to spending cuts, entitlement reform, and a 10-year path to a balanced budget. What happens when purple-seat Republicans balk at endorsing the legislation implementing these objectives, or panic when a future government shutdown fails to compel Democrats in the Senate and White House to acquiesce? The party, along with McCarthy, will then be right back in the same place — caught in the breach between its stated goals and its ability to achieve them.

David A. Hopkins is an associate professor of political science at Boston College and the author of “Red Fighting Blue: How Geography and Electoral Rules Polarize American Politics.”

