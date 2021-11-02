The company has been making efforts to improve its corporate governance — one of investors’ key concerns. For example, Moulding will give up his “golden share,” which allows him to block a potential takeover, and he and his wife Jodie no longer have any of their shares in the company pledged as security against a 100 million-pound ($136 million) personal loan from Barclays Plc. The group has also appointed headhunter Russell Reynolds Associates to search for an independent chairman.