Critics from the left, such as economist Joseph Stiglitz, have argued the IMF has imposed too much austerity on debtor nations and insisted on too many interest rate increases at the wrong times. Those criticisms might hold some truth, but there aren’t many feasible alternatives. The IMF does try to enforce debt repayment and the orderly resolution of claims, and that limits the kind of advice, and also the arm-twisting, that it can provide. If the institution somehow became a mechanism for debt jubilee, the end result would be a diminution of private capital flows to poorer nations. Why lend if no one will work to see that you are paid back? The IMF would lose credibility as well, and that would limit its ability to fight global financial crises.