A crisis is only an opportunity if you take it. By agreeing to a $3 billion loan for Egypt, the International Monetary Fund has again missed the chance to press the government of General Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to free the economy from the grip of his military. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There is no gainsaying the importance of the concessions that the IMF apparently extracted from Cairo — a 200 basis-point hike in interest rates and a more flexible currency regime. The former will help slow inflation, which was 15% in September, the highest level in four years. The latter will allow market forces to determine the natural level of the Egyptian pound, an improvement on what analysts described as the government’s “drip, drip, drip” devaluation policy.

But these measures won’t address the main weakness of the Egyptian economy: The overweening presence of the country’s military in practically every important sector, from infrastructure and housing to hotels — and in some unimportant ones, such as bottled water. By giving his former comrades-in-arms free rein across the economy, Sisi has discouraged entrepreneurship and investment in the private sector.

At best, the loan will give Egypt temporary relief from the battering its economy has received since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has raised import costs and made foreign investors skittish. The war can be blamed for both problems, but Egypt’s long-term economic wellbeing depends on building a robust private sector, without the military.

Despite granting Egypt a $12 billion bailout program six years ago, the IMF showed little interest in getting Cairo to address this problem — until last summer, when it gingerly raised the issue in a country report. Including military-owned companies in the broader category of state-owned enterprises, the report noted that many were performing poorly and some “benefiting from an uneven playing field.” It was, to be sure, a roundabout acknowledgment of the problem, but it raised hopes the IMF would confront the issue in its negotiations with the government over the new loan.

Scholars like Yezid Sayigh, a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, have argued that the IMF and other international financial institutions “should tackle the reality of military involvement systematically in their programs and policy recommendations, and they should confront the issue head on in their dealings with Egypt’s authorities.”

But in the negotiations for the $3 billion loan, “there is no evidence further pressure has been exerted on this issue,” Sayigh told me in an email. He describes the new agreement as “minimalist across the board: focused on debt, exchange rate, and the like.” The Fund’s negotiators seem to have dropped key planks in the platform it laid out last year, such as “urging the state to exit various economic sectors, or pushing for a unified public procurement law, both items being directly relevant to the environment within which (military-owned) companies operate.”

For some critics, this is not merely a missed opportunity. “It is an abdication of responsibility by the IMF,” says Timothy E. Kaldas, a policy fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy. “It has financed a flawed economic program for six years, and is now papering over the problems.”

The Sisi government has paid some lip service to the importance of getting the military out of the economy. It has vowed to list or sell off some military-owned companies, but has been slow to act on these promises.

It is not clear Sisi recognizes that he needs to act — or, indeed, that he has the political will. In the late 1990s, when China’s then-president, Jiang Zemin, confronted a similar situation, he was able to order the People’s Liberation Army to get out of the economy. His authority as head of the Communist Party gave him the power he needed.

The Egyptian leader has no such political base and may feel too beholden to the institution he served to act against its interests. He will need prodding from outsiders, and who better than his country’s creditors?

The most obvious candidates are regional allies, like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have provided tens of billions of dollars in loans and investments in Egypt. Were military firms to go on the block, Gulf Arab investors, whether individuals or sovereign funds, would likely be the most enthusiastic bidders.

But the Gulf monarchies have historically valued political stability more than economic prudence. They may be reluctant to lean too heavily on Sisi, whom they regard as vital to preventing the Arab world’s most popular country from slipping into chaos. Memories are still fresh in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi of the last time that happened: The Arab Spring brought down the previous dictator, Hosni Mubarak, and allowed their sworn enemy, the Muslim Brotherhood, to rise briefly to power.

They would have preferred that the IMF did the leaning, but the Fund chose not to exercise its leverage — Egypt is its second-largest borrower, after Argentina. As a result, the Egyptian cat remains unbelled.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. Previously, he was editor in chief at Hindustan Times, managing editor at Quartz and international editor at Time.

