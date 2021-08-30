The Fund is also abetting Russia in propping up a regime that has lost legitimacy in the eyes of most of the population. Since the political crisis began a year ago, Russia has extended new loans to Belarus. It understands that a financial crisis there could further weaken Lukashenko’s rule and hasten a potential transition towards democracy, as past crises have done in other authoritarian systems. In doing so, Russia sustains a system that continues to abuse human rights on a scale not seen for decades in Europe. It also presses its own geopolitical conditionality by seeking a quid pro quo of deeper Belarusian integration into Russia. This could in due course include military basing rights — a matter of deep concern to the West, since three EU and NATO member states border Belarus. Against this background, the IMF’s unconditional SDR allocation is not only a gift to Belarus, but also supports Russia’s goal of keeping Lukashenko in power.