None of these early responders bear the heavy responsibilities of the Fed, guardian of the world’s reserve currency. Big players in monetary policy also need to keep an eye on global growth. The easy part of the recovery is behind us. Early this year, the bullish superlatives on gross domestic product seem to fall from forecasters lips every other week. The International Monetary Fund has called time on that exuberance. Discussions about the best growth in decades are now dotted with references to lost momentum and dangerous unevenness. In China, for decades a source of resilience, growth is slowing. The increase in gross domestic product in the third quarter was 4.9%, almost a full percentage point less than the final three months of 2019, on the eve of the pandemic. This fragility raises the stakes for the Fed. Aside from being a massive rhetorical climbdown, a reversal would send an ominous signal to policy makers everywhere. “Among the major central banks, the Fed has been one of the most dovish — strongly advocating that the high inflation is transitory and steadfast in achieving its maximum employment goal — so for it to plead a mea culpa would be a powerful signal for its counterparts to also consider changing course,” Rob Subbaraman and Rebecca Wang at Nomura Holdings Inc. wrote in an Oct. 14 note. Rate hikes aren’t the only solution. The Fed will probably begin tapering its quantitative easing when the Federal Open Market Committee meets next week. That’s a good start. Powell isn’t singularly responsible for unwinding peak stimulus, either — though keeping him in his seat would remove at least one question hanging over the global economy. A lot can still go wrong. It may not be too long before people worry that the biggest threat to the global economy is an abrupt slowdown that might well take inflation down with it.