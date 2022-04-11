Though the economy may be the focus of November’s congressional elections, other divisive topics -- some new, some perennial -- will also vie for attention from voters. These so-called wedge issues are being fanned mostly by Republicans, who see little downside in taking on polarizing issues that might motivate conservative voters. The Supreme Court, with six of its nine seats filled by conservative justices appointed by Republicans, seems poised to stir things up even further with upcoming decisions. Here’s a breakdown of some of the wedge issues you can expect to hear about.