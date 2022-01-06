But while the committee has made progress, it now needs to pick up the pace. Its chair, Representative Bennie Thompson, says the committee only plans to release “interim” findings by the summer. Adhering to such a schedule risks extending the probe deep into 2022. The committee should complete its work and issue an unredacted public report well ahead of the November midterm elections. That’s more than enough time to produce a comprehensive account of the events surrounding the insurrection — and to recommend reforms to prevent future attempts to overturn presidential election results.