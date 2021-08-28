What happened 20 years ago was vastly more shocking than the bombing in Kabul, of course. But one might nevertheless have expected that the cruelty of this attack — on people trying to flee, and U.S. soldiers ordered to stand down — would have rallied opinion. Instead, it was just more fodder for the country’s endless and exhausting divisions. Republicans: This is the Biden we told you to expect. Democrats: Withdrawal was never going to be easy (and anyway Trump saddled us with the policy). For Americans invested in politics, it appears, the main question is what effect, if any, this slaughter will have on the midterm elections. In short, barely a moment’s deviation from business as usual.