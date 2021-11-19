In the meantime, the world got reintroduced to ethnic cleansing in Rwanda and Bosnia. Democracies have become more sensitive to the issue of mass murder and, one by one, nations began to officially admit that the Turkish state (or rather its Ottoman precursor) was responsible for the Armenian genocide. In April, the United States, one of the last holdouts, joined the list of countries, which now numbers 31, that have labeled what happened in Turkey during World War a genocide.