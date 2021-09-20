Despite all that, mass protest looks unlikely, and that’s a blow for Navalny’s team. Even a brewing dispute over the role of e-voting in Moscow — where the Communist Party and others have questioned last-minute swings for United Russia once electronic votes were added — is unlikely to prompt a repeat of 2011, when allegations of fraud triggered mass demonstrations. The repressive nature of the state in 2021 has dramatically increased the stakes for regular citizens. That doesn’t mean that this campaign’s huge cost will not prove troublesome for a government that is not yet ready to give up on elections and other democratic fig leaves. No wonder the government finds excesses like the trio of Vishnevskys irksome.