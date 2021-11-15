The rise in market concentration didn’t arise from unchecked market power. A more likely explanation is that the world changed and the ideal market structure changed with it. A global technology-driven world created a winner-take-all economy. More global competition and the ability to reach customers all over the world offers big rewards to companies that can scale up quickly. This is in part because of network effects — your product is more valuable if lots of people use it. More users also means scale and access to data to improve your product. In this kind of market bigger firms will have some natural advantages because they will be more productive and dominate their markets. The big publishers are making a similar argument, claiming they need to merge to take advantage of the scale it would offer in order to take on Amazon.com, which is pinching publishers’ profits by lowering the price of books and getting into the publishing business itself.