The economic downturn hasn’t been canceled for next year, but it may have been pushed back by another month or so. That’s the latest takeaway from US payrolls data, which showed resilient hiring and persistent wage increases in September. It marks yet another round of short-term good news for workers that’s bad news for companies and the Federal Reserve.

Ultimately, it’s hard to imagine how any of this ends well for anyone. Workers continue to quit jobs for higher-paying ones at elevated rates, which led to average hourly earnings in the private sector rising 5% in September from a year ago, still well above the rate that would be consistent with the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target. On a three-month basis, the picture is only marginally better at an annualized pace of around 4.4%.

The labor market just isn’t experiencing the sort of cooling that would allow the Fed to slow the pace of interest rate increases, which materially raises the risk of a recession. Indeed, even if wage pressures were ebbing in the data, there’s an argument that another bump could be in the offing in the coming months as companies head into performance review season and workers notice that inflation has eroded their purchasing power. Many workers took advantage of the hot job market to find a new role in the past year, but those who stayed will expect fatter-than-usual raises. If that happens, either companies will raise prices further (damaging brand loyalty and incurring the wrath of the Fed); profit margins will shrink; or workers will be forced to suffer and, as a result, the consumer economy will sputter.

Economic orthodoxy has long suggested that labor markets need to soften to tame inflation. While there are plenty of reasons not to treat that as an article of faith, the evidence from average hourly earnings takes the debate out of the realm of theory. The best-case scenario for the economy now is probably one in which workers decide to accept the loss in real wages — that’s just the cruel reality of how monetary policy is conducted, at least until central bankers find a better way. That might be the most likely path to a “softish landing,” as Fed Chair Jerome Powell has referred to it, in which the Fed is able to restore stable prices without causing a serious recession.

But it’s far from clear that the US economy is truly heading in that direction. Many employers are apparently still playing catch-up after the pandemic hiring challenges, and they added a seasonally adjusted 263,000 workers in September, well above the average of 190,000 a month in the five years before the pandemic. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, matching a five-decade low.

Optimists have long held that an improvement in labor supply could help bring wage increases to a more sustainable pace without necessarily driving up unemployment, but the prime-age employment to population ratio — the ratio of workers to people in the 25-54 age group — actually slipped a hair to 80.2% in the most recent month. Labor force supply looks like a nonstarter at this point, unless you believe that older workers will suddenly reconsider their retirements or that a change in immigration policy is in the offing.

Unfortunately, the stock market isn’t prepared for materially shrinking profit margins, much less a significant recession. Margins narrowed a bit in 2022, but they’re still relatively strong by historical standards. Until recently, companies have been able to pass along rising costs, but that won’t be the case indefinitely. Yet analysts and the market don’t seem to be discounting much more margin deterioration. In fact, projections compiled by Bloomberg suggest they’re expecting margins to bounce back in 2023 and 2024.

In the end, none of this bodes well for the broader economy, which is why the S&P 500 Index was sinking about 2% Friday. As Bloomberg Intelligence Chief U.S. Economist Anna Wong wrote, the labor market data “significantly bolsters” the case for another 75-basis-point increase in the fed funds rate next month, potentially bringing the upper bound of the target range to 4%. The Fed’s decision will ultimately hinge on the consumer price index release expected Thursday. But with the job market this resilient, even a striking improvement in CPI would still leave the Fed to worry about what’s coming several months down the line. For companies and workers alike, it’s getting harder to see how any of this has a happy ending.

