Thursday’s compromise likely appealed to Lagarde for another reason: the need to balance hawks and doves. To keep the broader program on track, she probably felt the need to give some concessions to those who want to withdraw accommodation early. The Dutch and Austrian central bankers were among the most outspoken in this regard. Historically, both institutions have been in the orbit of Germany’s Bundesbank, which carved out a role in the ECB’s early years as a defender of tight money and is still skeptical about ultra-loose policy. A succession of Bundesbank officials, and those of similar minds, have been a kind of noisy backbench. They can always be outvoted, but they can make trouble in the press and other public forums.