So instead of moving out, many of the very well-heeled are likely to spend the extra money for a larger place in the city. That’s going to mean rising prices at the high end. But that price pressure will trickle down to the lower end of the market. Rich people paying a premium for bigger places will price some people out of existing large units, despite rent stabilization. And remodeling to combine small condos and apartments into bigger ones will put a squeeze on available space. The people displaced by these changes will move into housing that’s currently occupied by lower-income residents, and so on, in a cascade. Eventually, demand will filter through to all segments of the market, and the urban affordability crisis will continue.