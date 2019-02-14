FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, a rusting ferryboat is docked next to an aging industrial warehouse on Long Island City’s Anable Basin in the Queens borough of New York. Amazon said Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, that it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search. (Mark Lennihan, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The Latest on the decision by Amazon to dump New York City as a location for a new headquarters (all times local):

12:43 p.m.

The billions of dollars in tax incentives that Amazon was awarded stirred backlash from a number of activists.

Deborah Axt, the co-executive director of anti-poverty group Make the Road New York, called Amazon’s withdrawal a “landmark victory.”

“This announcement ... shows the power of the people, even when taking on the world’s richest man,” Axt said. “Our members and allies stood firm against Governor Cuomo’s plan to give away more than $3 billion in taxpayer giveaways so that Amazon could force its empire-building on our neighborhoods.

12 p.m.

Amazon says it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search.

The online retailer has faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the tax incentives Amazon was promised.

Amazon said Thursday it does not plan to look for another location, and will continue to build out offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

