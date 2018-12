FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2013 file photo, a fireball goes up at the site of an oil train derailment near Casselton, N.D. The Trump administration vastly understated the potential benefits of installing more advanced brakes on trains that haul explosive fuels when it cancelled a requirement for railroads to begin using the equipment. A government analysis used by the administration to justify the cancellation omitted up to $117 million in potential reduced damages from using electronic brakes. Department of Transportation officials acknowledged the error after it was discovered by The Associated Press during a review of federal documents but said it would not have changed their decision. (Bruce Crummy, File/Associated Press)

12:15 p.m.

Supporters of more advanced brakes on trains hauling explosive fuels are pushing back against a Trump administration decision to scrap their mandatory use following the revelation that derailment risks were miscalculated.

A senior adviser to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Robert Duff, said Thursday that federal officials should reconsider the safety advantages of electronic brakes after The Associated Press found some benefits were ignored.

Railroads were required to begin installing the brakes under a 2015 rule prompted by a string of fiery derailments involving oil and ethanol shipments.

The AP found that when Trump administration killed the rule in September, it omitted up to $117 million in potential reduced damages from using the brakes.

Department of Transportation officials acknowledged the error but said it was unintentional and does not affect the repeal.

12 a.m.

