There are historical periods where recency bias makes sense. During Barack Obama’s presidency, for example, you might have expected annual conflicts about health-care policy between Democrats and Tea-Party Republicans. And you would have been right, as the parameters just didn’t change that much. Of course, this success for recency bias is … recent, and thus to many people recency bias seems accurate. Much of American history since World War II has been a story of relative continuity, which makes recency bias all the more appealing.