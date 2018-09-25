The Latest on new limits imposed on herring fishery (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Big changes are in store for herring fishermen in New England.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a recent assessment shows the small fish used as bait by lobster and tuna fishermen is in decline.

The New England Fishery Management Council adopted a new formula Tuesday that ties catch limits to assessments of the overall herring population in future years. The council wants to further reduce catch limits to prevent overfishing. But there were no projections available Tuesday.

Herring is a vitally important part of the marine ecosystem, serving as food for whales, seals and large fish.

