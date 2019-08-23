FILE - In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. China has announced it will raise tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s planned Sept. 1 duty increase in a war over trade and technology policy. (Susan Walsh, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

China is putting into place tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. products in retaliation for the Trump administration’s latest planned tariff hikes.

China said Friday that it will also increase import duties on U.S.-made autos and auto parts. The retaliation pulled global markets into negative territory

Tariffs of 10% and 5% will take effect on two batches of goods on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. Beijing gave no details of what goods would be affected but the timing matches Trump’s planned hikes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.