Michigan’s Democratic governor and Republican leaders say they’ve reached a bipartisan agreement on legislation to cut the state’s high car insurance premiums.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday morning said in a statement that the “agreement in concept” will “will lower costs and protect coverage for Michigan drivers.” Details weren’t immediately released, but she says the deal will cut rates for drivers and offer choices among coverage levels.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said in a statement that lawmakers’ vote “will finally fix our broken car insurance system.”

The Legislature is convening for a rare Friday session, when a bill is scheduled for a vote. The measure previously drew a veto threat from Whitmer. Michigan is the only state to require that drivers buy unlimited personal injury protection benefits with their auto insurance policy.

Michigan lawmakers are poised to vote on legislation to cut the state’s high car insurance premiums following progress in negotiations between Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Legislature is convening for a rare Friday session, when a bill is scheduled for a vote in the House and then the Senate.

Legislators have not said what changes are being made to the measure that previously drew a veto threat from Whitmer .

Michigan is the only state to require that drivers buy unlimited personal injury protection benefits with their auto insurance policy. Lawmakers want to let motorists forego full coverage if they have other health insurance to handle their crash injuries, and to stop forcing car insurers to reimburse much more for treatment than health insurers do.

