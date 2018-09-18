In this Aug. 29, 2018, photo, a man works in an auto parts factory in Liaocheng in eastern China’s Shandong province. The Trump administration announced Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, that it will impose tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese goods starting next week, escalating a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies and potentially raising prices on goods ranging from handbags to bicycle tires. (Chinatopix via AP) (Associated Press)

BEIJING — The Latest on the U.S.-China tariffs dispute.

(All times local):

6:55 p.m.

The European Union’s trade chief says U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports is “very unfortunate” and that the EU disagrees with the methods he’s using.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday that “this escalation is of course very unfortunate.”

Malmstrom said the 28-nation EU — the world’s biggest trading bloc — shares Washington’s concerns about some of China’s policies “but we disagree with the methods that the U.S. is using.”

She noted that “trade wars are not good and they are not easy to win.”

Trade officials from the EU, U.S. and Japan meet again next week for talks aimed at easing trade tensions.

___

3:40 p.m.

China said Tuesday it will take “counter-measures” to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports and an American business group warned a “downward spiral” in their trade battle appears certain.

The Commerce Ministry gave no details of China’s response to U.S. tariffs imposed in their fight over Chinese technology policy. But Beijing previously released a $60 billion list of American goods for retaliation.

The Trump administration announced the tariffs on some 5,000 Chinese-made goods will start at 10 percent, beginning Monday. They rise to 25 percent on Jan. 1.

If China retaliates, Trump threatened Monday to add a further $267 billion in Chinese imports to the target list.

___

3:20 p.m.

The American Chamber of Commerce in China says Beijing will “dig its heels in” after U.S. tariff hikes and appealed for a negotiated end to their trade battle.

The chamber on Tuesday warned a “downward spiral” appears certain after President Donald Trump approved a tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese imports in a dispute over Beijing’s technology policy. China has said it will retaliate.

The chamber chairman, William Zarit, said in a statement, “Contrary to views in Washington, China can — and will — dig its heels in and we are not optimistic about the prospect for a resolution in the short term.”

The chamber appealed to both governments for results-oriented negotiations.

