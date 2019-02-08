A charred utility pole and building are shown at the scene of a Wednesday fire on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. A gas explosion shot a tower of flames into the sky and burned five buildings including one of the city’s popular restaurants before firefighters brought the blaze under control. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a natural gas explosion in San Francisco (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a natural gas explosion on a San Francisco street that sent flames into the air, damaging five buildings and sending panicked residents into the streets.

NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss says an eight-person team arrived at the scene Thursday night. Team members will be collecting evidence and trying to pin down what happened.

City fire officials say a crew digging on a street to install fiber-optic wires in the city’s Richmond neighborhood cut a natural gas line Wednesday.

However, Weiss cautions that it could be months or even years before a probable cause for the explosion is officially determined.

10:05 a.m.

Flames shot above the rooftops of nearby three-story buildings and burned for more than two hours until utility workers shut off the gas fueling the fire.

12 a.m.

A gas explosion in San Francisco shot a tower of flames into the sky and burned five buildings including one of the city’s popular restaurants before firefighters brought the blaze under control. There were no injuries.

Wednesday’s explosion and fire sent panicked residents and workers in the city’s Inner Richmond neighborhood fleeing into the streets as flames shot above the rooftops of nearby three-story buildings.

San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White said a private construction crew working on fiber-optic wires cut a natural gas line.

It took crews about three hours to put out the blaze.

