Emergency response crews work to shut off a ruptured gas line and extinguish a resulting fire while extracting injured people from the scene in Tulsa, Okla. Officials say the firefighter, a bystander and three Oklahoma Natural Gas employees were hurt. (Harrison Grimwood/Tulsa World via AP) (Associated Press)

TULSA, Okla. — The Latest on injuries at a natural gas pipeline explosion in Tulsa (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

A Tulsa fire spokesman says a firefighter is now hospitalized in stable condition after being burned when a ruptured natural gas pipeline exploded.

Capt. Stan May said Friday that doctors are waiting for Capt. Greg Delozier’s swelling to subside to determent the degree of his injuries.

Delozier and four Oklahoma Natural Gas workers were injured Thursday afternoon in the explosion and fire that followed the rupture. An initial report said one of the injured was a bystander.

Utility spokeswoman Cherokee Ballard said she could not release the names or conditions of the injured employees.

Police say a tractor struck the gas line. Ballard said the rupture was repaired late Thursday night.

Officials say no homes were threatened in the explosion and fire.

___

7:30 A.M.

An Oklahoma firefighter and four other people have been injured in an explosion and fire after a natural gas line ruptured in Tulsa.

Police say a tractor struck the gas line around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the city’s west side. A Tulsa Fire Department spokesman says an explosion and fire followed the rupture.

Officials say the firefighter, a bystander and three Oklahoma Natural Gas employees were critically injured and taken to a hospital.

None of the five hurt has been identified and authorities have not described their injuries.

The natural gas line was shut off and the fire extinguished at about 4:30 p.m.

Officials say no homes were threatened in the explosion and fire.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.