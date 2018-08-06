A firefighter group set before heading towards the fire at the village of Monchique, in southern Portugal’s Algarve region, Sunday, Aug. 5 2018. Over 700 firefighters were still battling a forest fire near the Portuguese town of Monchique in the southern Algarve region, a popular tourist destination. (Javier Fergo/Associated Press)

LISBON, Portugal — The Latest on hot weather and wildfires in Europe (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Three French cities have banned the most polluting cars from the roads because of pollution linked to the current heat wave in Europe.

In Paris and Strasbourg, the ban concerns vehicles that are 12 years and older, while in Lyon only cars with a clean air sticker are allowed.

Authorities warned of a peak of ozone pollution Monday because of high temperatures. Ozone is formed in the atmosphere from emissions of other air pollutants including emissions from vehicles.

It can cause irritation to the eyes, sore throats and breathing problems.

The heat wave in France is expected to last until Thursday, with temperatures peaking Tuesday.

Four nuclear reactors have already been temporarily closed in France because of the high heat.

10:20 a.m.

Emergency services in Portugal say they are still fighting a major wildfire on the south coast that threatened to engulf a hillside town overnight.

The Civil Protection Agency said Monday that 44 people required medical assistance as the blaze passed by the outskirts of Monchique, 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Lisbon, in the dark. A 72-year-old woman was seriously hurt.

Authorities said that more than 1,000 firefighters with 327 vehicles and seven aircraft were battling the blaze.

The wind-driven fire has raced across tinder-dry pine and eucalyptus forest in a largely inaccessible hill range behind the famous beaches of Portugal’s Algarve vacation region.

Plumes of black smoke have blown across beaches popular with European tourists.

Firefighters expect forecast cooler temperatures to help them bring the fire under control.

