LONDON — The Latest on businesses warning about Brexit’s fallout (all times local):

10:00 a.m.

Germany’s main business lobby group is warning that Britain is on course for a “disorderly Brexit” and urging its government to stop playing for time.

Joachim Lang, the director general of the Federation of German Industries, said Friday there’s a serious danger of Brussels and London ending up empty-handed in March, when Britain is due to leave the European Union.

He said in a statement that “two years after the referendum, the United Kingdom is heading unchecked for a disorderly Brexit.”

Lang said London should accept that only remaining in the EU’s customs union and internal market would enable it to resolve the key question of the Irish border.

He said “the British government is still playing for time. This strategy leads to disaster. A clear course correction is necessary.”

8:45 a.m.

Aviation giant Airbus has threatened to leave Britain if the country leaves the European Union without an agreement on future trading relations.

The company, which employs about 14,000 people at 25 sites in the U.K., says it will “reconsider its long-term footprint in the country” if there is no deal. Airbus also says the currently proposed transition deal that runs through December 2020 is too short for the company to reorganize its supply chain.

The statements were made in the company’s Brexit risk assessment, published Thursday.

Tom Williams, chief operating officer of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, says “in any scenario, Brexit has severe negative consequences for the U.K. aerospace industry and Airbus in particular. Therefore, immediate mitigation measures would need to be accelerated.”

