New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has praised a decision by his attorney general to demand firearms companies stop marketing and selling untraceable weapons, or ghost guns.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says in a letter to the unidentified companies the state will sue them if they persist. The letter came Tuesday, a day before the Democratic governor plans to sign a half-dozen bills aimed at tightening the state’s already-strict laws.

Murphy has cast Grewal’s decision as part of New Jersey’s effort to legislate on guns since Congress has not. The Democrat says New Jersey “refuses to stand idly by and will take aggressive actions.”

The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs has opposed Murphy’s gun measures and says they won’t “make anyone safer.” It hasn’t responded to a message seeking comment on Grewal’s letter.

New Jersey’s attorney general is asking some firearms companies to stop marketing and selling so-called ghost guns.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday the weapons are illegal in New Jersey and he will pursue a lawsuit against the gun makers if they don’t “cease and desist.”

A spokesman for the state’s top law enforcement official declined to name the companies in the hope the companies will comply.

Ghost guns refer to untraceable weapons that lack serial numbers and have not been registered.

Legislation to prohibit the purchase of firearms parts used to make such weapons is moving through the Democrat-led Legislature. The state Senate passed the bill unanimously earlier this month.

A similar bill is pending in the Assembly.

