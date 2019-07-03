FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last sunlight of the day along the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. The family of a woman killed by a gunman raining down gunfire from the Las Vegas high-rise hotel suite filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday, July 2, 2019, against eight gun makers and three dealers arguing their weapons are designed in a way that could be easily modified to fire like automatic weapons. The lawsuit, which targets Colt and seven other gun manufacturers, along with gun shops in Nevada and Utah, is the latest case to challenge a federal law shielding gun manufacturers from liability. (John Locher, File/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on a lawsuit against gun makers and dealers from the family of a Las Vegas shooting victim (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

A firearms industry trade group says there’s no legal basis for a lawsuit filed in Las Vegas against gun manufacturers by the family of a woman killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation said Wednesday the criminal who opened fire on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017 killing 58 and wounding hundreds more is responsible.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed in Las Vegas Tuesday says eight national gun makers and three dealers in Nevada and Utah are liable for a Seattle woman’s death because the AR-15 style rifles could be easily modified to fire like automatic weapons.

Shooting foundation vice president Lawrence G. Keane says it’s wrong to blame the makers of non-defective products that were sold legally.

____

11:10 a.m.

The family of a woman killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says they know they’re in an uphill battle after suing gun manufacturers.

Carrie Parsons’ mother said Wednesday that “somebody has got to do something because the carnage continues.”

Ann-Marie and James Parsons of suburban Seattle sued late Tuesday on behalf of their 31-year-old daughter. She was among 58 people killed at a Las Vegas concert on Oct. 1, 2017.

The lawsuit against eight gun makers and three dealers argues that their weapons are designed in a way that could be easily modified to fire like automatic weapons.

James Parsons says someone should be held accountable for their daughter’s death. He says it was a horrifying, agonizing experience that no other family should have to go through.

___

8:15 a.m.

The family of a woman killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against eight gun makers and three dealers.

The lawsuit, filed late Tuesday in Nevada, alleges AR-15 style rifles could be easily modified to fire like automatic weapons. It targets Colt and seven other gun manufacturers, along with gun shops in Nevada and Utah.

The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to a federal law shielding gun manufacturers from liability.

The family of 31-year-old Carrie Parsons, of Seattle, argues the firearms are “thinly disguised” machine guns. They charge the manufacturers knew their weapons could be easily modified to allow them to fire in rapid succession.

None of the defendants immediately responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.