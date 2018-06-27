MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Latest on a Utah developers’ decision to abandon plans for Vermont development inspired by Mormon leader (all times local):

The National Trust for Historic Preservation says it’s relieved to hear that a Utah developer is abandoning plans for a massive development in four rural Vermont towns inspired by the papers of Mormon founder Joseph Smith.

The news came a day after the organization announced Tuesday that it placed the towns of Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, and Tunbridge on watch status because of the development proposal.

David Hall’s family foundation NewVistas had been buying land near Smith’s birthplace in Sharon, Vermont, for what he described as an economically, ecologically and socially sustainable development with housing for 20,000 people many years in the future.

He said Wednesday that he’s abandoning the plans and will sell the 1,500 acres he’s purchased.

