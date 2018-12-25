A police car drives away from Tokyo Detention Center, where former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn and another former executive Greg Kelly, are being detained, in Tokyo Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. A Japanese court approved a bail request Tuesday for Nissan Motor Co. executive Kelly, who was detained and charged with underreporting the income of his boss, former Nissan chairman Ghosn. (Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)

TOKYO — The Latest on the Japanese finance allegations against Nissan executive Greg Kelly (all times local):

10 p.m.

A Japanese court has rejected prosecutors’ challenge to a court’s approval of bail for Nissan Motor Co.’s American executive Greg Kelly.

The rejection Tuesday clears the last hurdle for Kelly’s release from detention over the alleged underreporting of the income of his boss, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Earlier in the day, the court approved Kelly’s release on 70 million yen ($635,600) bail. His release from detention is expected later Tuesday.

Kelly and Ghosn have been detained at the Tokyo Detention House since their Nov. 19 arrest.

They are charged with underreporting Ghosn’s pay by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) in 2011-2015.

3 p.m.

A Japanese court has approved a bail request for Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, who was detained and charged with underreporting the income of his boss, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Tokyo District Court said Tuesday that the American Kelly will be released on 70 million yen ($635,600) bail. His release could come before the end of the day.

Kelly and Ghosn have been detained in Tokyo since their Nov. 19 arrest. They are charged with underreporting Ghosn’s pay by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) in 2011-2015.

Kelly’s Japanese lawyer sought bail after the court dismissed prosecutors’ request for more detention.

Charges for their underreporting allegation in more recent years are pending.

Ghosn, also facing breach of trust allegations, would be detained at least until Jan. 1.

