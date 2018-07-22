Los Angeles Police SWAT officers escort a group of people who were held for their safety by police across businesses surrounding a Trader Joe’s supermarket, after a gunman held dozens of people hostage inside the store before surrendering to police in Los Angeles Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a man who took customers and employees hostage at a Trader Joe’s in Los Angeles (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

Police say a gunman who took hostages inside a Los Angeles supermarket has been booked on suspicion of murder.

Officer Drake Madison, a police spokesman, says 28-year-old Gene Evin Atkins was booked Sunday and being held on $2 million bail.

Atkins surrendered after a three-hour standoff at a Trader Joe’s in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood on Saturday.

Authorities say earlier Saturday he shot his grandmother seven times and wounded another woman, who he forced into a car. He then fled with officers pursuing him through the city, exchanging gunfire.

The chase ended with Atkins crashing the car outside the store and heading inside.

One woman was shot and killed.

On Saturday, authorities said Atkins’ grandmother was hospitalized in critical condition. Police had no update on her condition.

A message left at a number listed for Atkins wasn’t immediately returned.

5:45 a.m.

Police say they’re trying to determine what prompted a man to shoot his grandmother and then run into a busy Los Angeles supermarket and hold dozens of people hostage for hours.

A woman was shot and killed when the gunman ran into the Trader Joe’s supermarket in the city’s Silver Lake section on Saturday, but no hostages were seriously hurt before he handcuffed himself and surrendered to police. The grandmother was hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday.

Police say the man shot his grandmother seven times and wounded another woman, who he forced into a car. They say they chased the car and exchanged gunfire with the man, who crashed into a pole outside the supermarket and then ran inside.

Frightened customers and workers dove for cover as police bullets fired at the man shattered the store’s glass doors.

