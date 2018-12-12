German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talks to British Prime Minister Theresa May after a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. May is visiting several European countries to seek “assurances” on the Brexit agreement with the European Union to aid its passage through Britain’s parliament. (Michael Sohn/Associated Press)

LONDON — The Latest on political turmoil in Britain (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Germany’s Cabinet has approved legislation to protect British residents’ rights in the country in the event of a no-deal Brexit and to make the country a more attractive location for banks seeking to relocate.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said ministers have approved a bill safeguarding the German health insurance, unemployment insurance and pension status of British citizens living in Germany and German citizens living in Britain at the time of Brexit.

The future status of those citizens affected by the Brexit process remains especially uncertain following the news earlier that Prime Minister Theresa May will face a no-confidence vote later from lawmakers in her own party. A withdrawal agreement ahead of Britain’s exit from the European Union in March has yet to be voted on by the British Parliament.

Another German bill foresees loosening the requirement for banks to justify why they’re ending a contract with a highly paid employee deemed to be a “bearer of risk,” such as heads of department or high-volume traders.

Germany has much more restrictive rules on dismissing workers than Britain, which is seen as a disincentive for Britain-based banks to shift operations to Frankfurt.

___

12:25 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is underlining the European Union’s insistence on sticking to the Brexit agreement as it stands, but stressing that she remains committed to an orderly British withdrawal.

Merkel, who met Tuesday with British Prime Minister Theresa May, noted that “things are in flux” in London.

She said that “we do not have any intention of changing the withdrawal agreement” but otherwise didn’t go into detail.

Merkel said that Germany remains committed to securing an orderly British withdrawal, and said that “we don’t have much time, but we still have time.”

___

10:55 a.m.

Business figures have expressed alarm about the political uncertainty in the U.K. ahead of a Conservative Party confidence vote on Prime Minister Theresa May later.

Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said politicians should understand the impact of their “high stakes gambles” with Britain’s economy.

“At one of the most pivotal moments for the U.K. economy in decades, it is unacceptable that Westminster politicians have chosen to focus on themselves, rather than on the needs of the country,” he said after the Conservative Party said there would a vote on May’s leadership.

He said there was “utter dismay” among businesses about the vote on Wednesday evening.

Federation of Small Businesses chairman Mike Cherry said the current turmoil is “weighing heavy” on entrepreneurs.

___

9 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says a change of national leader would result in Britain’s departure from the European Union being delayed or stopped, as she vowed to fight to stay in power.

May made the defiant statement outside Downing Street on Wednesday, arguing that stepping aside at a time of crisis would “put our country’s future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it.”

The U.K. leader is facing a no-confidence vote that will see her removed as party and government leader if she loses.

___

8:50 a.m.

U.K. leader Theresa May is vowing to fight a no-confidence vote “with everything I’ve got,” appealing to party colleagues to support her leadership.

The announcement of the challenge to May’s leadership throws Britain’s already rocky path out of the European Union, which it is due to leave in March, into further chaos.

Many Tory lawmakers have been growing angry with May over her handling of Brexit, and the challenge comes days after she postponed a vote to approve a divorce deal with the EU to avoid all but certain defeat.

If she loses Wednesday’s vote, May must step down and there will be a contest to choose a new leader. She will remain leader, and prime minister, until the successor is picked. If she wins, she can’t be challenged again for a year.

___

7:55 a.m.

A British Conservative Party official says Prime Minister Theresa May will face a no-confidence vote from party lawmakers.

Graham Brady says the threshold of 48 letters from lawmakers needed to trigger a leadership vote has been reached. Brady chairs the party committee that oversees leadership contests.

Many lawmakers have been growing angry with May over her handling of Brexit.

If she loses the vote of party legislators, taking place on Wednesday evening, May must step down. If she wins, she can’t be challenged again for a year.

