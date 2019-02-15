Muslims make traditional Friday prayers at a mosque near to the Emir’s palace in Kano, northern Nigeria Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Nigeria is due to hold general elections on Saturday, pitting incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari against leading opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. (Ben Curtis/Associated Press)

KANO, Nigeria — The Latest on Nigeria’s election (all times local):

2:50 a.m.

Nigeria’s electoral commission says the presidential election is delayed until Feb. 23 over unspecified “challenges” amid reports that voting materials have not been delivered to all parts of the country.

Commission chairman Mahmood Yakubu spoke to reporters a little over five hours before polls were supposed to open in Africa’s most populous country and largest democracy.

The commission promised more details at a 2 p.m. briefing in the capital, Abuja.

Yakubu said that “this was a difficult decision to take but necessary for successful delivery of the elections and the consolidation of our democracy.”

In 2015, Nigeria delayed the election by six weeks over insecurity.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.