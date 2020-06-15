The number of passengers on buses, trains and subways will also be limited and all will be required to wear masks.

The outbreak traced to a wholesale market in the city’s southwest may also be disrupting plans to restart China Super League soccer as early as next month.

Coaches and players for Beijing Guoan, the city’s top team have been tested and given a week off because their training camp is located in the same district as the source of the latest outbreak, local media reported Tuesday.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Beijing reinstates virus controls as another outbreak grows. It underscores the continuing threat.

— Borders opened up across Europe after three months of closures. But many restrictions persist.

— Educators try to ensure students thrown off track during distance learning don’t fall more behind.

— An ambulance driver ‘s daily rush to save lives is exhausting, never-ending task in Mumbai, India.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

WELLINGTON, New Zealand __ New Zealand is no longer free from the coronavirus after health officials said they had found two new cases, which they said were imported from recent travel to the United Kingdom.

Officials said the two cases were connected. Until Tuesday, New Zealand had gone more than three weeks without any new cases and had declared that everybody who had contracted the virus had recovered, aside from the 22 people who died.

In total, New Zealand has had just over 1,500 cases.

___

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.-- Florida seniors missing out on a live graduation are getting a surprise from their school district thanks to an augmented reality app that makes it look like they are getting their diploma onstage along with a celebratory dance with Flo Rida.

Broward Education Foundation teamed up with ImagineAR to create #2020gradsecret. The app allows graduates to record themselves in their homes appearing to accept diplomas from Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, joining rapper Flo Rida for a congratulatory message or dancing. The videos can be shared instantly on social media.

Flo Rida called the technology “a trip” and said in a statement he was “happy to help these graduates define a new way of celebrating and social interaction as they move on to the next chapter in their young lives.”

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade also joined in on the surprise with a video message for graduates.

___

AUSTIN, Tx.-- Texas is continuing an upward trend in hospitalizations of novel coronavirus patients, setting a new one-day high Monday for the seventh time in eight days.

That trend has local officials in some of the state’s largest cities urging residents to be diligent about social distancing and other measures such as wearing masks.

Texas health officials reported 2,326 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,254 new cases, the most ever reported for a Monday, which is typically the lowest day of the week for new virus cases.

The mayors of Austin and Dallas, two cities seeing strong upticks in cases and hospitalizations, urged diligence in social distancing and the use of masks.

Texas has been steadily expanding customer capacity for businesses for weeks, even as the number of new cases and hospitalizations have been steadily rising.

___

RICHMOND, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence is encouraging the nation’s governors to tell their citizens “there’s a lot of really, really good news” about current efforts to fight the cornoavirus pandemic.

In a private call with governors Monday, the audio of which was obtained by The Associated Press, Pence said that with the exception of a few localities, the country is seeing strong dropping virus-related hospitalization and mortality rates, as well as low and steady positivist rates in testing.

“I encourage you, as appropriate, with the proper gentleness and respect, to share the progress that we are making,” Pence said.

His comments come after several states have reported a rise in coronavirus cases, which could intensify as people return to work and venture out during the summer. White House officials have played down the severity of the virus surge and President Donald Trump has taken to talking about the pandemic in the past tense.

Pence stressed to governors that one of the reasons for the increase in coronavirus cases is the increase in testing and urged governors to make that clear.

___

DETROIT — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the city’s health department has performed 50,000 tests for the COVID-19 virus.

About 40,000 tests of the tests were conducted at a drive-thru testing site at the old state fairgrounds. Ninety-six people who own or work in barber shops, and hair and nail salons were tested over the weekend. Only one of them tested positive for the virus.

“I’m really glad that one who came in got tested because you think about that one barber who might have seen 30 or 40 people this week,” Duggan told reporters Monday. “That’s the way this virus can spark back up and re-spread.”

The city will continue to offer the testing to owners and workers at barber shops and hair and nail salons, Duggan said.

___

TIRANA, Albania — Both Albania and neighboring Kosovo have registered record numbers of new virus cases, raising fears of a resumption of lockdown measures.

Albanian health authorities on Monday reported 69 new cases, the highest number so far, resulting from people working in different businesses and public offices. They repeated their call for social distancing, use of masks and hand washing, also urging people to disinfect their premises and continuously open windows for fresh air.

Albania has eased all its previous lockdown measures except for public transport and mass gatherings in sport and cultural or entertaining activities. As of Monday, Albania has reported 36 confirmed deaths and 1,590 cases.

In neighboring Kosovo authorities reported 129 new cases Monday. Authorities urged the closure of all the working places with positive cases and said that mask wearing was mandatory.

As of Monday, Kosovo has reported 33 deaths and 1,615 confirmed cases.

___

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is telling reporters there won’t be an empty seat in a Tulsa arena Saturday when he returns to the campaign trail for the first time since the coronavirus shut down much of the country.

Health experts have warned that holding an indoor rally while the virus continues to circulate will put attendees at risk.

But Trump has accused the media of “trying to Covid Shame” him out of holding the rally and says he’s expecting a record crowd.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted earlier Monday that attendees will have their temperatures checked before entering and will be given face masks and hand sanitizer.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says the precautions are “a recognition that there are guidelines in place that should be followed” and says: “We certainly hope that the people in Oklahoma will adhere to all the reasonable guidelines and have fun.”

The campaign says over 1 million tickets have been requested so far.

___

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has stalled plans to move ahead with plans to reopen more businesses after an unexpected rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Shelby County’s health department reported an increase of 256 cases on Monday, the largest daily jump in reported COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

A total of 200 virus patients are being treated in Memphis-area hospitals, up from 192 on Friday, according to data provided to the city and county’s virus task force.

Officials said last week that Memphis and Shelby County could enter the next phase of reopening businesses on Monday. But plans to move ahead are being delayed due to a “disconcerting” upward trend in cases and increased hospitalizations, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said during an online news conference Monday.

“It would not be prudent for Shelby County to move into phase three at the current time,” she said.

Restaurants, retail stores and other businesses would be allowed to increase capacity from the current 50% under phase two to 75% under phase three of the reopening plan.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey is continuing to rise, weeks after the country relaxed restrictions.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Monday reported 1,592 confirmed new infections over the previous 24 hours — 30 more than Sunday’s figure.

Koca also reported 18 new deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing the total to 4,825. Turkey has now recorded a total of 178,831 infections.

At the start of June, the government authorized cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches and museums to reopen and eased stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young. Turkey’s media is rife with reports of people flouting social distancing rules and ignoring advice to wear masks in public places.

Koca tweeted: “If we altogether abide by the mask + distance rule we can control the spread.”

___

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A coronavirus outbreak at a West Virginia church has grown to 28 cases, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.

The outbreak that occurred last week at the Graystone Baptist Church in Lewisburg has led to additional available testing for the public in Greenbrier County.

Justice said during his daily news conference that the National Guard conducted decontamination efforts at the church Sunday. The governor said the outbreak was close to his Lewisburg home.

The church said the source of the outbreak is unknown.

It is the fifth virus outbreak involving a West Virginia church. Similar outbreaks have occurred in Boone, Hampshire, Jefferson and Marshall counties.

At least 88 people in West Virginia have died from the virus and about 2,300 have tested positive, state health data shows.

___

LONDON — The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization said he “fully expects” China to share the genetic sequences from the resurgence of coronavirus that have recently hit Beijing, even though they have not yet done so.

Chinese officials said that their examination of the virus shows it originated in Europe, but they have not yet shared the sequences with WHO or the global scientific community.

“We fully expect our colleagues in China will share that information,” said Dr. Michael Ryan at a press briefing on Monday. Ryan said the finding that this virus genome “may represent a strain commonly transmitting in Europe” is significant but that verifying the hypothesis requires the sequences be shared. Ryan said the new cluster of cases in China was of particular concern given that Beijing had gone 50 days without a new case, but expressed confidence Chinese authorities would be able to contain it.

In a story published earlier this month, the Associated Press found China delayed sharing critical virus information with WHO for more than a week after three government labs had decoded the information.

___

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization says more than 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide each day over the past two weeks — mostly in the Americas and South Asia — and countries that have curbed transmissions “must stay alert to the possibility of resurgence.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted a new cluster of cases in Beijing, which went more than 50 days without a new case of COVID-19, and said the origin of that new series of cases is under investigation.

Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief, said the U.N. health agency has offered additional assistance to Chinese authorities and said WHO could be bolstering its team in China in the coming days as the investigation advances.

The outbreak first emerged late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Tedros noted that it took over two months to reach 100,000 reported cases — now that is a daily norm. Nearly three-quarters of each day’s new cases come from 10 countries, mostly in South Asia and the Americas, he said.

___

ROME — The region in northern Italy where the country’s COVID-19 outbreak began in February accounted for some 85 percent of new cases in the 24-hour period ending on Monday.

According to data from the Health Ministry, Lombardy region registered 259 new cases out of the 303 for the entire nation since Sunday evening. All of Italy’s other regions had fewer than a dozen new cases, while several had none.

Italy has counted 237,290 COVID-19 cases since the and 34,371 deaths. The 26 deaths registered since Sunday is the lowest one-day number since early March, before the entire country went into lockdown to contain spread of infection.

Italy has been gradually removing lockdown restrictions, with movie houses and theaters able to reopen on Monday. But schools won’t be back this academic year, with pupils expected back in classrooms sometime in September.

___

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office says four people who work at the presidential residence have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokeswoman Kanze Dena says the four were found positive following a mass testing of staff on Thursday last week.

They have been admitted to the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral Hospital and their families are being tested.

Dena said the Kenyan president and his family are safe and free of the disease.

Kenya health ministry has announced it will start home care of asymptotic COVID-19 cases, as the country’s hospitals are becoming overwhelmed.

So far, 3,727 people have tested positive in Kenya and 104 have died in the country of 52 million, according to figures released Monday by Kenya’s Ministry of Health.

___

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — As borders open throughout Europe, Slovenia lifted travel restrictions with Italy on Monday, and two towns were particularly thrilled.

The mayors of Slovenia’s Nova Gorica and Italy’s Gorizia jointly removed a traffic sign that banned movement from one town to another during the lockdown period.

The two towns that lie on the two sides of the border are closely linked culturally and economically. The area was reunited after Slovenia joined the European Union in 2004 after the breakup of Yugoslavia.

The mayors say that the traffic signs that stopped people from crossing over during the outbreak will be placed in a local museum in Nova Gorica.

The Nova Gorica mayor Klemen Miklavcic says “fences are not the instrument to solve our problems.”

Gorizia’s mayor, Rodolfo Ziberna says “my hope is that Europe can see the void it has created ... (which) was filled by the relationship between Nova Gorizia and Gorizia.”

Slovenia opened borders with other neighbors before doing so with Italy, the European country that was hardest hit with the pandemic. An Alpine nation of some 2 million people, Slovenia has lowered the number of new cases to none or one or two daily.