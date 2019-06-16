Policemen stand guard on a road as protesters march toward the Legislative Council after they continue to protest against the extradition bill in Hong Kong, Monday, June 17, 2019. Hong Kong police announced that they want to clear the streets of protesters Monday morning. Soon after, police lined up several officers deep and faced off against several hundred demonstrators on a street in central Hong Kong. (Vincent Yu/Associated Press)

HONG KONG — The Latest on protests in Hong Kong against an extradition bill (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Protesters in Hong Kong have refused police requests to clear the streets.

A policewoman using a loudspeaker asked them to cooperate Monday morning as police lined up several officers deep and faced them.

A woman in black speaking for the protesters responded with her own microphone. She said they were not blocking anyone from getting to work and would leave only after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam came to hear them out.

Police removed some of the barriers protesters had set up but refrained from using force. The protesters later put the barriers back and remained.

They are among hundreds who stayed overnight after a huge protest Sunday against a bill that raised fears about China’s control of Hong Kong.

___

8:15 a.m.

Hong Kong police and protesters are facing off Monday morning as authorities try to clear the streets of a few hundred people who stayed near the city government headquarters after massive demonstrations that stretched deep into the night.

The police asked for cooperation in clearing the road. Protesters responded with chants, some kneeling in front of the officers. The move came after activists rejected an apology from the city’s top leader for her handling of legislation that has stoked fears of expanding control from Beijing in this former British colony.

Nearly 2 million of the city’s 7 million people turned out on Sunday, according to estimates by protest organizers. Police said 338,000 were counted on the designated protest route in the “peak period” of the march.

