The sweeping bipartisan vote reflects broad support for Cabinet agencies funded by the bill — including the departments of Justice, Commerce, Interior, Agriculture, and Transportation — as well as a bipartisan decision to keep the measure free of politically controversial items.

The almost 600-page measure totals $209 billion. It fills in many of the line-by-line details of the July budget deal, which averted the return of stinging across-the-board spending cuts known as sequestration.

12:10 a.m.

A bitter fight over funding for border fencing is placing in peril Capitol Hill efforts to forge progress on more than $1.4 trillion worth of overdue spending bills.

It’s one of the few areas in which divided government in Washington has been able to deliver results in the Trump era.

Poisonous political fallout from the ongoing impeachment battle isn’t helping matters.

Lawmakers are likely to prevent a government shutdown next month with a government-wide stopgap spending bill. But there has been little progress, if any, on the tricky trade-offs needed to balance Democratic demands for social programs with President Donald Trump’s ballooning border wall demands.

Even an expected Senate vote on Thursday to pass a $209 billion bundle of four bipartisan spending bills isn’t regarded as much headway.

