FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving heavy criticism for repeatedly referring to Grewal, the state’s attorney general, as “turban man” on air, Wednesday, July 25, The Record reports. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File) (Associated Press)

TRENTON, N.J. — The Latest on two New Jersey radio hosts referring to the state’s attorney general as “turban man” on the air (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Advocacy groups are calling for an apology and religious sensitivity training after the hosts of a popular New Jersey radio show called the nation’s first Sikh attorney general “turban man.”

WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco uttered the slur Wednesday to refer to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal (gur-BEHR’ GRAY’-wahl). The station has suspended the pair indefinitely.

The Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund called the suspensions an “appreciated first step” but called on the station to apologize. The Sikh Coalition, a New York-based advocacy group, demanded religious and cultural sensitivity training for the radio station’s staff.

Grewal tweeted that “it’s time to end small-minded intolerance” but said later he wanted to get “back to business.”

___

9:40 a.m.

Two New Jersey radio hosts have been kicked off the air after calling the nation’s first Sikh attorney general “turban man.”

Gurbir Grewal (gur-BEHR’ GRAY’-wahl) tweeted Thursday morning that it’s “not the first indignity I’ve faced and it probably won’t be the last.” He added: “It’s time to end small-minded intolerance.”

WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco made the comments Wednesday while discussing Grewal’s recent order to suspend marijuana prosecutions in the state. Malloy said he couldn’t remember Grewal’s name and he told Franco: “I’m just going to say the guy with the turban.”

The pair continued to call Grewal “Turban Man” throughout the segment.

The station, known as New Jersey 101.5, tweeted the pair have been taken off the air indefinitely.

___

7:15 a.m.

The nation’s first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as “turban man.”

Gurbir Grewal (gur-BEHR’ GRAY’-wahl) tweeted on Thursday that he’s the 61st attorney general of New Jersey. He wrote: “I’m a Sikh American. I have 3 daughters. And yesterday, I told them to turn off the radio.”

WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco made the comments Wednesday while discussing Grewal’s recent order to suspend marijuana prosecutions in the state. Malloy and Franco acknowledged their words might be offensive, but Malloy said “if that offends you then don’t wear the turban and maybe I’ll remember your name.”

The station, known as New Jersey 101.5, said it has taken them off the air and is investigating. The station says it will have further comment shortly.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.